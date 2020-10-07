Advertisement

Van Meter coach accused of assaulting student TPing house

Joel Bartz.
Joel Bartz.(Dallas County Jail via KCCI)
By the Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
VAN METER, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa coach and teacher has been charged after police say he assaulted one of a group of students trying to toilet-paper his house.

Police say Joel Bartz stopped a truck carrying a group of teens near his home around 10 p.m. on Sept. 17. A criminal complaint says that when one of the students got out of the truck and approached the teacher, Bartz grabbed the student and pulled him down while punching him in the back and head. Bartz is charged with assault and criminal mischief.

He is Van Meter School District middle school science teacher and coach on the high school football and basketball teams. The district says he has been placed on leave.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

