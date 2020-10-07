Two new Test Iowa sites to open next week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds announced two more Test Iowa sites will open next week.

One will be at Winneshiek Medical Center in Decorah, and the second will be with Wapello County Public Health in Ottumwa.

The state is also transitioning the current Buena Vista County Test Iowa drive-up site in Storm Lake to a clinic in partnership with BV Regional Medical Center.

Wapello County Emergency Management wrote in a Facebook post the Ottumwa site will open on October 14, and will be a walk-in clinic in the Lighthouse Plaza (lower level) with hours from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

