Social media threat forces Lone Tree School District families to adjust to virtual learning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Classes for more than 400 students, as well as teachers in the Lone Tree School District, were moved online Wednesday morning, following a social media threat.

Megan Dotson has two children and learned of the threat early Wednesday morning.

“I got online and saw the note, and I was kind of surprised," Dotson said. "Honestly I’m glad it’s not due to COVID-19 because my mind went to, ‘Oh my gosh. Here we go. We’re never going back until Spring', and everything would be online.”

Dotson works at the University of Iowa College of Public Health and has the ability to work from home. She reduced her workload to help her kids learn online on short notice and supported the district’s move to go all online for the day.

“We can’t take these things for granted anymore. We have to act upon even the minor threats with caution," Dotson said.

Superintendent Ken Crawford said they followed their standard protocol after getting word of the social media threat Tuesday night. A school board meeting alerted him after learning of the threat from other students. The post was on the social media app called YOLO.

“On the administrative side, we met and talked, and then we informed the police and worked with them through what they think we should be doing,” Crawford said.

Crawford said the threat was talking about causing harm to students during the day and said he does not believe it was credible. The app gives people the availability to be anonymous, so they are working with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Department and the app’s maker to find out who made the threat.

Crawford said having the ability to move classes online because of their pandemic plan was a big help.

“For this year, we have been ready for it. We thought it would be for somebody that tested positive for COVID, and then this scenario works well here, so we decided let’s run with it," said Crawford.

Crawford said it’s a test run to see if they will use it in the future for things like snow days. For this situation, he says he’s just glad students stepped up and said something.

“It’s nice to know in a small community like Lone Tree that they will reach out right away versus hid it and not tell anybody because if we had not known about it until this morning, there would have been a lot more work involved," Crawford said.

Lone Tree Schools will resume normal class procedures on Thursday.

