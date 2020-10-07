Advertisement

Senator Grassley holds Q&A session; discusses the upcoming election and COVID-19

By Becky Phelps
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Sen. Chuck Grassley visited Marion on Tuesday and held a Q&A session for members of the Eastern Cedar Rapids Rotary Club.

Grassley answered questions about the Supreme Court nomination, next month’s election, and COVID-19. He also talked about President Donald Trump testing positive for COVID-19, which came out last Friday. He said he doesn’t think the president testing positive will have a negative impact on his campaign efforts or his ability to do his job.

“I don’t believe that it’s, as I saw him working on the television in Walter Reed Hospital and having all the meetings, he had, I don’t believe there’s any long-term impact on the presidency," Grassley said.

Grassley added that even though Trump is still not actively campaigning, he thinks the next presidential debate, scheduled for October 15, could still take place in-person.

On the subject of the contentious first debate, Grassley called it a “free for all,” and said it didn’t seem to him that either candidate made a good impression. Grassley said he thought President Trump lost an opportunity to talk about what he’s accomplished over the last four years.

He said he hopes Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris use Wednesday’s debate to clearly outline the differences between the candidates and their plans for the future.

“So I think that Pence has a wonderful opportunity because there’s so much difference, where Harris and Biden are coming from, where Pence and the president are coming from," Grassley said. “And to make sure there’s a dark line between what one candidate believes over the other, and where they’re going to take the country over the next four years.”

