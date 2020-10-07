‘Red Sweater Guy’ Ken Bone shares thoughts on 2020 presidential race

(Gray News) - He became an overnight sensation following his question during the second presidential debate of 2016 as an undecided voter, but Ken Bone is now sharing his thoughts on the 2020 race.

Bone, whose red sweater helped him achieve celebrity status, told Newsweek he was feeling the same uncertainty in this year’s presidential election.

He later tweeted he is voting by mail, and he cast his ballot for Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen.

I voted Clinton in '16 and this morning I sealed my mail in ballot having voted for Jo Jorgensen.



I don't agree with either of them 100% but felt they were the best options available to me at the time. — Ken Bone (@kenbone18) October 7, 2020

He told Newsweek he doesn’t have a positive opinion of either major party candidate, and the first presidential debate didn’t help him make up his mind.

Bone said watching the debate was “like watching your house burn down.”

He supported Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign during the Democratic primaries.

