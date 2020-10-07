Advertisement

‘Red Sweater Guy’ Ken Bone shares thoughts on 2020 presidential race

By Travis Leder
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - He became an overnight sensation following his question during the second presidential debate of 2016 as an undecided voter, but Ken Bone is now sharing his thoughts on the 2020 race.

Bone, whose red sweater helped him achieve celebrity status, told Newsweek he was feeling the same uncertainty in this year’s presidential election.

He later tweeted he is voting by mail, and he cast his ballot for Libertarian Party candidate Jo Jorgensen.

He told Newsweek he doesn’t have a positive opinion of either major party candidate, and the first presidential debate didn’t help him make up his mind.

Bone said watching the debate was “like watching your house burn down.”

He supported Andrew Yang’s presidential campaign during the Democratic primaries.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Ex-cop charged in George Floyd’s death freed on $1 million bond

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
According to court documents, Derek Chauvin posted $1 million bond, and the Department of Corrections confirmed he was no longer in custody at the state’s facility in Oak Park Heights, where he had been detained.

National Politics

Trump, out of sight, tweets up storm, says he ‘feels great’

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Dr. Scott Conley, the president's physician, says Donald Trump has been symptom-free for 24 hours.

National Politics

President Trump speaks from outside White House

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
President Donald Trump says catching COVID was a "blessing from God" in a video recorded outside the White House.

Local

Winneshiek County man charged with livestock neglect

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A northeast Iowa man is facing several charges related to allegations of livestock neglect and related issues, law enforcement officials said.

National

NFL looking at ‘several’ protocol incidents with Titans

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Tennessee will not be returning to the team’s facility Wednesday after two more players tested positive in the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Ways you (and your kids) can celebrate Halloween safely

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By CNN staff
Many families are still wondering how the scary holiday will look this year.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By TODD RICHMOND, Associated Press
Wisconsin’s governor has announced a field hospital at the state fairgrounds will open next week as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

News

Social media threat forces Lone Tree School District families to adjust to virtual learning

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Classes for more than 400 students, as well as teachers in the Lone Tree School District were moved online Wednesday morning, following a social media threat.

Iowa

Hy-Vee expands drive-thru COVID-19 testing to over 150 stores

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A major grocery and pharmacy retailer in Iowa is offering many more opportunities for testing for the novel coronavirus, according to company officials.

National

Ken Bone reveals 2020 presidential pick

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Ken Bone has revealed his pick for the 2020 presidential race.