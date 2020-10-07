Advertisement

North Liberty Police investigating rumors of poison hotdogs left in yards

Outside the new North Liberty Police Department in North Liberty, IA on Thursday, July 30, 2020. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in North Liberty said they have received rumors on social media that someone has been leaving hotdogs with poisonous pills in them in yards, presumably for pets to eat.

The North Liberty Police Department retrieved a piece of what they say appears to be a hotdog. The department said it will test it for potential chemicals.

Anyone with information, or anyone who sees suspicious activity, can report it to the countywide dispatch’s non-emergency number at 319-356-6800.

