Microsoft adding 2 more West Des Moines data centers

Untitled still of a data center (Source: Pixabay)
Untitled still of a data center (Source: Pixabay)(KMVT)
By the Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - Microsoft has announced plans to build two more data centers in the Des Moines area.

The Des Moines Register reports that the tech giant confirmed that its land purchases last month are for the development of more space for servers that bolster its cloud computing operations.

West Des Moines Community and Economic Development Director Clyde Evans said he expects developers to break ground on the new projects next September and open the first buildings in the fall of 2022. Evans said the projects typically cost between $1-2 billion, occupy about 1.2 million-1.8 million square feet and employ 50-75 workers.

