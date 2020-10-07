Marion releases trick-or-treating guidance

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Marion is recommending residents keep health and safety in mind if they plan to participate in Halloween activities this year.

The city recommends that those trick-or-treating and those giving out treats use porch lights as an indicator for those participating.

That means participating residents should keep porch lights on if they’re participating and turning them off when they are finished. And trick-or-treaters should only go to home with porch lights on.

Residents are also encouraged to use a contactless delivery method for giving out treats. The city also recommends limiting groups to immediate household members.

These recommendations come in addition to recommendations from Linn County Public Health, including maintaining six feet of social distance between those outside of your household and wearing a face covering when distancing isn’t possible.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.