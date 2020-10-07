Lone Tree schools to resume normal class procedures Thursday

LONE TREE, Iowa (KCRG) - A small Johnson County school district will hold classes as normal on Thursday following a one-day cancellation due to threatening messages on social media.

Ken Crawford, superintendent for Lone Tree Community Schools, said that the district would start school on time on October 8. Crawford made the decision after consulting with law enforcement officials in the county and his administrative colleagues.

The school district went to online classes on Wednesday after being made aware of the threatening messages on social media.

Crawford said that additional security measures, including placing the school on a soft lockdown, will be in place as students return.

Read the full letter sent to district families below:

“Lone Tree Community:I sent out a letter earlier today discussing the threat against the school out on social media. After talking with detectives from Johnson County and the administrative team, we have decided to have school on time Thursday, October 8th, 2020.

We will have increased police presence around the community and in the building, we’ll be in our soft lockdown mode (all doors locked, no one outside, inside movement is normal), we’ll greet everyone individually at the door, and we’ll allow students into the building right away rather than have them wait outside. We believe these measures will keep everyone safe and let us proceed with school as normal as possible.

We understand the tension this produced with our students, staff, and community and feel we have been thorough with our work with the police to ensure our opening on Thursday will go smoothly. The support and cooperation everyone have given us and the police is to be commended. We are all in this together and I believe we have come out of this stronger as a school and community. Thank you for your support.

Yours in education,

Ken Crawford, Superintendent

Lone Tree Schools”

