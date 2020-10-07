Advertisement

Lone Tree schools to resume normal class procedures Thursday

The exterior of the building at Lone Tree Community School.
The exterior of the building at Lone Tree Community School.(Courtesy: Lone Tree Community Schools)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONE TREE, Iowa (KCRG) - A small Johnson County school district will hold classes as normal on Thursday following a one-day cancellation due to threatening messages on social media.

Ken Crawford, superintendent for Lone Tree Community Schools, said that the district would start school on time on October 8. Crawford made the decision after consulting with law enforcement officials in the county and his administrative colleagues.

The school district went to online classes on Wednesday after being made aware of the threatening messages on social media.

Crawford said that additional security measures, including placing the school on a soft lockdown, will be in place as students return.

Read the full letter sent to district families below:

Lone Tree Community:I sent out a letter earlier today discussing the threat against the school out on social media.  After talking with detectives from Johnson County and the administrative team, we have decided to have school on time Thursday, October 8th, 2020.

We will have increased police presence around the community and in the building, we’ll be in our soft lockdown mode (all doors locked, no one outside, inside movement is normal), we’ll greet everyone individually at the door, and we’ll allow students into the building right away rather than have them wait outside.  We believe these measures will keep everyone safe and let us proceed with school as normal as possible.

We understand the tension this produced with our students, staff, and community and feel we have been thorough with our work with the police to ensure our opening on Thursday will go smoothly.  The support and cooperation everyone have given us and the police is to be commended.  We are all in this together and I believe we have come out of this stronger as a school and community.  Thank you for your support.

Yours in education,

Ken Crawford, Superintendent

Lone Tree Schools”

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Winneshiek County man charged with livestock neglect

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A northeast Iowa man is facing several charges related to allegations of livestock neglect and related issues, law enforcement officials said.

Coronavirus

Wisconsin activates field hospital as COVID keeps surging

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By TODD RICHMOND, Associated Press
Wisconsin’s governor has announced a field hospital at the state fairgrounds will open next week as a surge in COVID-19 cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals.

News

Social media threat forces Lone Tree School District families to adjust to virtual learning

Updated: 48 minutes ago
Classes for more than 400 students, as well as teachers in the Lone Tree School District were moved online Wednesday morning, following a social media threat.

Iowa

Hy-Vee expands drive-thru COVID-19 testing to over 150 stores

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A major grocery and pharmacy retailer in Iowa is offering many more opportunities for testing for the novel coronavirus, according to company officials.

Latest News

Iowa

Van Meter coach accused of assaulting student TPing house

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
A central Iowa coach and teacher has been charged after police say he assaulted one of a group of students trying to toilet-paper his house.

News

Texas Supreme Court rules against widespread mail-in voting

Updated: 4 hours ago
The Texas Supreme Court ruled that 2 million Houston voters cannot receive unsolicited mail-in ballots from local election officials.

News

Lone Tree moves classes online after receiving threatening social media post

Updated: 4 hours ago
Lone Tree moves classes online after receiving threatening social media post

Iowa

North Liberty Police investigating rumors of poison hotdogs left in yards

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Police in North Liberty said they have received rumors on social media that someone has been leaving hot dogs with poisonous pills in them in yards, presumably for pets to eat.

Iowa

Two new Test Iowa sites to open next week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Gov. Reynolds announced two more Test Iowa sites will open next week.

Iowa

Gov. Reynolds addresses all-time high in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Gov. Reynolds acknowledged on Wednesday the state has reached an all-time high in COVID-19 hospitalizations, saying hospitals across northwest Iowa are seeing an increase in admissions.