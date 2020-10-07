Advertisement

Lone Tree Schools move to online classes after threatening social media post

Lone Tree
Lone Tree(Courtesy Lone Tree's Facebook Page)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LONE TREE, Iowa (KCRG) - Classes will be held online for Lone Tree Schools on Wednesday after the district says it received a threatening social media post.

Lone Tree Superintendent Ken Crawford said they are choosing to move classes online out of an abundance of caution.

In a letter sent to the Lone Tree Community, Crawford wrote that after receiving a threat against the school on Tuesday night, the decision was made to cancel morning activities and have teachers work from home.

Lone Tree is working with Johnson County authorities to determine who sent the threat.

Crawford said the school will assess the situation and inform the community about school on Thursday as soon as a decision is made.

Lone Tree Schools for Wednesday, October 7th will be online today and all morning activities are cancelled. Teachers...

Posted by Lone Tree Community School on Wednesday, October 7, 2020

