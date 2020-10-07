Lone Tree Schools move to online classes after threatening social media post

LONE TREE, Iowa (KCRG) - Classes will be held online for Lone Tree Schools on Wednesday after the district says it received a threatening social media post.

Lone Tree Superintendent Ken Crawford said they are choosing to move classes online out of an abundance of caution.

In a letter sent to the Lone Tree Community, Crawford wrote that after receiving a threat against the school on Tuesday night, the decision was made to cancel morning activities and have teachers work from home.

Lone Tree is working with Johnson County authorities to determine who sent the threat.

Crawford said the school will assess the situation and inform the community about school on Thursday as soon as a decision is made.

