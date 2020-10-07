Advertisement

Iowa woman convicted of 1993 killing gets work release

Ruthann Veal
Ruthann Veal(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A 42-year-old Iowa woman convicted of a 1993 stabbing death when she was a teenager has been granted work release.

The Courier reports that Ruthann Veal was granted the transitional status Tuesday following an interview with a three-member panel of the Iowa Board of Parole.

Veal was a 14-year-old runaway from Mason City when she was charged as an adult in the 1993 killing of 66-year-old Catherine Haynes, of Waterloo.

Police said Haynes had been stabbed to death in her home and her credit cards stolen.

Veal was sentenced to life in prison, but the U.S. Supreme Court later ruled that such sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Cedar Rapids burn ban remains in effect as officials investigate multiple debris fires

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Police and firefighters are investigating after multiple debris fires were confirmed on the northeast side of the city on Tuesday.

Iowa

Woman arrested for child endangerment and operating while intoxicated following car accident on Collins Road in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Police arrested a 26-year-old woman on Tuesday for driving while under the influence and child endangerment after she got into a car accident on Collins Road.

Iowa

Lone Tree Schools move to online classes after threatening social media post

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Classes will be held online for Lone Tree Schools on Wednesday after the district says it received a threatening social media post.

Iowa

Marion releases trick-or-treating guidance

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The city of Marion is recommending residents keep health and safety in mind if they plan to participate in Halloween activities this year.

Latest News

News

Marion releases recommendations for Trick-or-Treating

Updated: 3 hours ago
The city of Marion is recommending residents keep safety in mind if they plan to participate in Halloween activities this year.

News

President Trump contradicts medical experts on COVID-19 threat

Updated: 3 hours ago
President Trump is saying coronavirus is no more deadly than the seasonal flu, a claim that contradicts medial experts.

News

President Trump stops stimulus negotiations

Updated: 4 hours ago
President Trump announced he is stopping stimulus negotiations until after the election.

News

Iowa City police investigating armed robbery near The Quarters

Updated: 4 hours ago
Iowa City police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of The Quarters, located at 2401 Highway 6 E, just after midnight on Wednesday.

News

Cancelled mail-in ballots causes delays in Johnson County

Updated: 4 hours ago
Johnson County Auditor's Office says there could be delays in receiving mail-in ballots.

Iowa

Iowa City police investigating armed robbery near The Quarters

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa City police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of The Quarters, located at 2401 Highway 6 E.