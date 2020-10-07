Iowa City police investigating armed robbery near The Quarters

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City police say they responded to a report of an armed robbery in the area of The Quarters, located at 2401 Highway 6 E, just after midnight on Wednesday.

A victim told police a Black man wearing a mask and displaying a handgun approached and demanded personal items, which the victim handed over. The suspect then fled the area.

The victim was not injured during the incident.

Police are asking anyone with possible information about this incident, or anyone who may have surveillance video, to contact Officer Dan Boesen at 319-356-5275.

Iowa City Area Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Submit tips online at iccrimestoppers.org, by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477), or using the P3 Tips app.

