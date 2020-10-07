Iowa City mayor proclaims October 12 Indigenous Peoples’ Day

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague proclaimed October 12 as Indigenous Peoples' Day in the city.

The mayor signed the proclamation on Tuesday during a city council meeting.

Teague also encouraged schools to include Indigenous Peoples' history in their curriculum. He also encouraged businesses, organizations and institutions to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day

For more information about Indigenous Peoples' Day, click here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.