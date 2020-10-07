Iowa City city council unanimously approves appointment of new police chief

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City city council unanimously approved the appointment of Dustin Liston as the new chief of the police department.

Liston graduated from the University of Iowa and previously served with the El Paso Police Department.

He will take over the police chief role beginning in January 2021.

He was one of three finalists for the position. See more on Liston and the other finalists here.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.