Hy-Vee expands drive-thru COVID-19 testing to over 150 stores

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A major grocery and pharmacy retailer in Iowa is offering many more opportunities for testing for the novel coronavirus, according to company officials.

Hy-Vee, Inc., said that it was expanding its free drive-thru testing for COVID-19 at its pharmacy locations to more than 150 locations. It initially offered the testing program at 11 locations in the company.

Testing is available for an individual, aged 3 and up, whether they are showing symptoms or not. Pre-registration is required online, including a questionnaire, for available testing times on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. After an appointment time is confirmed, the person will arrive at their test site at the proper time and then be given instructions on how to self-administer a nasal swab with supervision by pharmacy employees. Results usually take between three to five days, according to the company.

Hy-Vee said they were coordinating their effort with eTrueNorth.

Locations in Iowa where drive-thru testing is available (locations in the KCRG-TV9 viewing area highlighted in bold):

Albia Hy-Vee, 301 Highway 34 W., Albia, IA

Algona Hy-Vee, 1500 Highway 169 N., Algona, IA

Altoona Hy-Vee, 108 Eighth St. SW, Altoona, IA

West Hy-Vee, 3800 Lincoln Way, Ames, IA

Ankeny North Hy-Vee, 410 N. Ankeny Blvd., Ankeny, IA

Prairie Trail Hy-Vee, 2510 SW State St., Ankeny, IA

Boone Hy-Vee, 1111 Eighth St., Boone, IA

Hy-Vee South, 939 Angular St., Burlington, IA

College Square Hy-Vee, 6301 University Ave., Cedar Falls, IA

Boyson Road Hy-Vee Drugstore, 505 Boyson Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA

Edgewood Hy-Vee, 5050 Edgewood Road NE, Cedar Rapids, IA

Mount Vernon Hy-Vee, 4035 Mt Vernon Road SE, Cedar Rapids, IA

Sixth Street Hy-Vee Drugstore, 1520 Sixth St. SW., Cedar Rapids, IA

Chariton Hy-Vee, 2001 W. Court Ave., Chariton, IA

Cherokee Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy, 1300 N. Second St., Cherokee, IA

Clinton Hy-Vee, 901 S. Fourth St., Clinton, IA

Lantern Park Plaza Hy-Vee, 1914 Eighth St., Coralville, IA

West Broadway Hy-Vee, 2323 W. Broadway, Council Bluffs, IA

Utica Ridge Hy-Vee, 4064 E. 53rd St., Davenport, IA

West Locust Street Hy-Vee, 2351 W. Locust, Davenport, IA

East Euclid Hy-Vee, 2540 E. Euclid Ave., Des Moines, IA

Harding Hills Hy-Vee, 3330 Martin Luther King Jr. Pkwy, Des Moines, IA

Hy-Vee on Fleur, 4605 Fleur Drive, Des Moines, IA

Locust Street Hy-Vee, 400 S. Locust St., Dubuque, IA

Emmetsburg Dollar Fresh, 3402 Main St., Emmetsburg, IA

Estherville Hy-Vee, 1221 Central Ave., Estherville, IA 51334

Forest City Hy-Vee 315 Highway 69 N., Forest City, IA

Fort Dodge Hy-Vee, 115 S. 29th St. Fort Dodge, IA

Fort Madison Hy-Vee, 2606 Ave. L., Fort Madison, IA

Glenwood Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy, 409 S. Locust St., Glenwood, IA

Grinnell Hy-Vee, 320 W. St. S., Grinnell, IA

Huxley Hy-Vee Clinic Pharmacy, 301 S. US Highway 69, Huxley, IA

Indianola Hy-Vee, 910 N. Jefferson Way, Indianola, IA

Iowa City Hy-Vee Drugstore, 310 N. First Ave., Iowa City, IA

Waterfront Hy-Vee, 1720 Waterfront Drive, Iowa City, IA

Iowa Falls Hy-Vee, 632 S. Oak St., Iowa Falls, IA

Johnston Hy-Vee, 5750 Merle Hay Road, Johnston, IA

Knoxville Hy-Vee, 809 W. Rock Island St., Knoxville, IA

Le Mars Hy-Vee, 1201 12th Ave. SW, Le Mars, IA

Mount Pleasant Hy-Vee, 1700 E. Washington St., Mount Pleasant, IA

Muscatine Hy-Vee Mainstreet, 510 E. Sixth St., Muscatine, IA

Newton Hy-Vee, 1501 First Ave. E., Newton, IA

Oskaloosa Hy-Vee, 110 S. D St., Oskaloosa, IA

Ottumwa Hy-Vee Drugstore, 1140 N. Jefferson St., Ottumwa, IA

Pella Hy-Vee, 118 Southeast Ninth St., Pella, IA

Perry Hy-Vee, 1215 141st St., Perry, IA

Red Oak Hy-Vee, 1605 N. Broadway St., Red Oak, IA

Sheldon Hy-Vee, 1989 Park St., Sheldon, IA

Gordon Plaza Hy-Vee, 3301 Gordon Drive, Sioux City, IA

Hy-Vee on Hamilton, 2827 Hamilton Blvd., Sioux City, IA

Southern Hills Mall Hy-Vee, 4500 Sergeant Road, Sioux City, IA

Sioux Center Hy-Vee, 1951 S. Main Ave., Sioux Center, IA

Spencer Hy-Vee, 819 Grand Ave., Spencer, IA

Spirit Lake Hy-Vee, 1500 18th St., Spirit Lake, IA

Storm Lake Hy-Vee, 1250 N. Lake Ave., Storm Lake, IA

Urbandale Hy-Vee, 8701 Douglas Ave., Urbandale, IA

Crossroads Hy-Vee, 1422 Flammang Drive, Waterloo, IA

Logan Hy-Vee, 2181 Logan Ave., Waterloo, IA

Village Square Shopping Center Hy-Vee, 1311 Fourth St. SW, Waverly, IA

Webster City Hy-Vee, 823 Second St., Webster City, IA

Mills Civic Hy-Vee, 555 S. 51st St., West Des Moines, IA

West Des Moines Hy-Vee HealthMarket, 375 S. Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA

Windsor Heights Hy-Vee, 7101 University Ave., Windsor Heights, IA

