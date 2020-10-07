Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds addresses all-time high in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds acknowledged on Wednesday the state has reached an all-time high in COVID-19 hospitalizations, saying hospitals across northwest Iowa are seeing an increase in admissions.

The state reported a new all-time high in hospitalizations on Wednesday with 444.

Reynolds said the vulnerable population remains the most impacted. Over the last 14 days 72 percent of those hospitalized are over 60 years-of-age, and 68 percent of them have pre-existing conditions.

Reynolds' praised Iowa healthcare providers, who assured the governor’s office they could manage the increase in admissions.

Reynolds remained positive saying the unprecedented cooperation and collaboration has allowed the state to manage the increase in hospitalizations.

“After 7 months of treating COVID-19, our doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals are experienced in treating the virus, and they now have access to new therapeutics and different treatment options to help patients recover sooner,” Reynolds said. “So even though the number of hospitalizations is higher than it’s been, we have not reached the peak of our hospital capacity.”

Reynolds said she agreed with President Trump’s statement that we can’t let COVID-19 dominate our lives.

“COVID-19 has the ability to reach all of us, which is why we have taken the virus seriously since the first day it came to Iowa,” she said. “But the President is also right, we can’t let COVID-19 dominate our lives, and that’s exactly why we’ve taken steps these last seven months to balance both the lives and livelihoods of Iowans, from managing our healthcare resources, to slowing down the spread of the virus to protect the most vulnerable, to keeping our schools open and our economy and lives moving forward.”

Reynolds wrapped up her Wednesday press conference on a positive note saying the state is seeing signs of a stronger economy.

The Iowa Business Council released its third quarter economic outlet survey for 2020 that showed the overall economic index rose to 58.71 increasing 17.46 points since last quarter, marking the first time since the fourth quarter of 2019 that the economic index has been above 50.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

North Liberty Police investigating rumors of poison hotdogs left in yards

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Police in North Liberty said they have received rumors on social media that someone has been leaving hot dogs with poisonous pills in them in yards, presumably for pets to eat.

Iowa

Two new Test Iowa sites to open next week

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Gov. Reynolds announced two more Test Iowa sites will open next week.

Iowa

State reports 444 COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa, reaching all-time high

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 919 more COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

News

Iowa City city council appoints new police chief

Updated: 2 hours ago
Iowa City city council approves appointment of new police chief.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa City mayor proclaims October 12 Indigenous Peoples’ Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague proclaimed October 12 as Indigenous Peoples' Day in the city.

Iowa

Cedar Rapids burn ban remains in effect as officials investigate multiple debris fires

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Police and firefighters are investigating after multiple debris fires were confirmed on the northeast side of the city on Tuesday.

Iowa

Woman arrested for child endangerment and operating while intoxicated following car accident on Collins Road in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Police arrested a 26-year-old woman on Tuesday for driving while under the influence and child endangerment after she got into a car accident on Collins Road.

Iowa

Iowa woman convicted of 1993 killing gets work release

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
A 42-year-old Iowa woman convicted of a 1993 stabbing death when she was a teenager has been granted work release.

Iowa

Lone Tree Schools move to online classes after threatening social media post

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Classes will be held online for Lone Tree Schools on Wednesday after the district says it received a threatening social media post.

Iowa

Marion releases trick-or-treating guidance

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The city of Marion is recommending residents keep health and safety in mind if they plan to participate in Halloween activities this year.