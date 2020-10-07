Gov. Reynolds addresses all-time high in COVID-19 hospitalizations in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Reynolds acknowledged on Wednesday the state has reached an all-time high in COVID-19 hospitalizations, saying hospitals across northwest Iowa are seeing an increase in admissions.

The state reported a new all-time high in hospitalizations on Wednesday with 444.

Reynolds said the vulnerable population remains the most impacted. Over the last 14 days 72 percent of those hospitalized are over 60 years-of-age, and 68 percent of them have pre-existing conditions.

Reynolds' praised Iowa healthcare providers, who assured the governor’s office they could manage the increase in admissions.

Reynolds remained positive saying the unprecedented cooperation and collaboration has allowed the state to manage the increase in hospitalizations.

“After 7 months of treating COVID-19, our doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals are experienced in treating the virus, and they now have access to new therapeutics and different treatment options to help patients recover sooner,” Reynolds said. “So even though the number of hospitalizations is higher than it’s been, we have not reached the peak of our hospital capacity.”

Reynolds said she agreed with President Trump’s statement that we can’t let COVID-19 dominate our lives.

“COVID-19 has the ability to reach all of us, which is why we have taken the virus seriously since the first day it came to Iowa,” she said. “But the President is also right, we can’t let COVID-19 dominate our lives, and that’s exactly why we’ve taken steps these last seven months to balance both the lives and livelihoods of Iowans, from managing our healthcare resources, to slowing down the spread of the virus to protect the most vulnerable, to keeping our schools open and our economy and lives moving forward.”

Reynolds wrapped up her Wednesday press conference on a positive note saying the state is seeing signs of a stronger economy.

The Iowa Business Council released its third quarter economic outlet survey for 2020 that showed the overall economic index rose to 58.71 increasing 17.46 points since last quarter, marking the first time since the fourth quarter of 2019 that the economic index has been above 50.

