Dry and warm weather continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dry air will allow temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 40s across the area tonight with mostly clear skies.

Highs tomorrow still above average into the low to mid-70s with lots of sunshine. We may see a bit of hazy skies at times due to wildfire smoke, but overall not a huge impact.

Our warmest day of the week continues to be Friday in the low 80s. Dry conditions through the weekend and a great weekend to get outside! Highs in the mid to upper 70s through Sunday. Chance of rain comes Monday and Tuesday and then temperatures fall into the 60s.

