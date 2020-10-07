Advertisement

Dry and warm weather continues

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dry air will allow temperatures to fall into the mid to upper 40s across the area tonight with mostly clear skies.

Highs tomorrow still above average into the low to mid-70s with lots of sunshine. We may see a bit of hazy skies at times due to wildfire smoke, but overall not a huge impact.

Our warmest day of the week continues to be Friday in the low 80s. Dry conditions through the weekend and a great weekend to get outside! Highs in the mid to upper 70s through Sunday. Chance of rain comes Monday and Tuesday and then temperatures fall into the 60s.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 55 minutes ago
Dry and quiet weather continues, but wildfire smoke could cause filtered sunshine tomorrow.

Forecast

Warm and pleasant through the weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jan Ryherd
Above average temperatures and sunshine continue across eastern Iowa into the upcoming weekend.

Weather

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
Above average temperatures and sunshine continue across eastern Iowa into the upcoming weekend.

Forecast

Another mild day

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on another sunny and mild day.

Latest News

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
Plan on a sunny and mild day.

Forecast

Sunshine abounds this week

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Joe Winters
First Alert Forecast

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:44 PM CDT

Forecast

Gorgeous weather expected this week

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:30 PM CDT
|
By Kalie Pluchel
Lots of sunshine and above normal temperatures are in store for this week. Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 70s across eastern Iowa. A few clouds may be around here and there throughout the day, but overall a very nice day expected.

Forecast

First Alert Forecast

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT
Lots of dry and warm weather expected this week.

Forecast

Spectacular weather continues this week

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:12 AM CDT
|
By Kaj O'Mara
Plan on a wonderful day with highs into the 70s.