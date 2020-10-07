Advertisement

‘Deadhead’ QB Petras truckin’ toward starting debut for Iowa

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras, center, throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 48-3.
Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras, center, throws a pass during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Middle Tennessee, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Iowa City, Iowa. Iowa won 48-3.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By ADAM HENSLEY, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — New Iowa starting quarterback Spencer Petras grew up in the San Francisco Bay area and loves the Grateful Dead.

When he’s not trying to recruit teammates to be a Deadhead like him, he’s preparing to take over for three-year starter Nate Stanley.

With no spring practice because of the pandemic, Petras and his receivers went to local high school fields to work on passing drills and build chemistry. Petras has seen only mop-up duty the past two seasons, but the receiving corps returns 95 percent of its production from 2019.

The Hawkeyes open Oct. 24 at Purdue.

