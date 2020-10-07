Advertisement

City of Dubuque creating more affordable housing options away from downtown area

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city officials want to create different housing options for people who are on lower or moderate incomes.

A recent study shows that over 16% of people in Dubuque live in poverty. That means a family of four makes about $26,000 a year, which puts them at risk of going hungry or becoming homeless. City officials say some of that poverty is concentrated in the downtown area. The reason behind that is that most of the city’s affordable housing options are there.

The Salvation Army tries to work with families trying to become financially stable through its program Pathway of Hope.

“In terms of housing, part of the concern is income coming in," Cpt. Matthew Phelps said. "How much are we paying in rent every month? And perhaps if our credit was better if we had maybe better opportunities for employment.”

The program works with families who have children. One of the goals is to lead people to become homeowners instead of renters.

“With homeownership comes involvement,” Phelps said. “With homeownership comes stability and I think when a person owns a home those things come along with it.”

But before owning a home, most people rent. In Dubuque, most of those options are in the downtown area.

Jill Connors, the city’s economic development director, said city officials are trying to give people alternatives when it comes to affordable housing, so they have come to the west end of town.

“If I am a low-income household, I do not have as many choices as those who make more money," Connors said. “So we are excited about having choices in the west end because there really are not many or any on the west end right now.”

Connors said an empty lot across the street Uncle Ike’s Music & Sound will house a new apartment complex. The plan is to develop 50 mixed-income apartments; some will be low-income and others will be at market rate.

Connors said the agreement with the developer provides 15 years of tax increment financing, so for 15 years the apartments stay there, they pay their property taxes and then get back whatever is increased over what is worth today.

