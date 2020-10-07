Cedar Rapids police continuing investigation after Monday night shooting

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Investigators continued to make progress on Tuesday in finding out more about a shooting on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids.

The shooting happened just before 8:00 p.m. near Council Street NE and 42nd Street NE. Police said a vehicle pulled up behind another vehicle and shot several times. The driver of the vehicle shot at tried to flee the scene but crashed into a nearby fence.

Police said a 19-year-old was taken to the hospital in serious condition. They were still in serious condition on Tuesday but police described his injuries as non-life-threatening.

“At first I heard a couple of pops which I thought was fireworks, but I waited around and sure enough there were the lights and sirens,” Tim Olson, who lives near where the shooting occurred, said. “You could hear a lot of screaming and commotion.”

Olson said all of this happened too close to home.

“It’s not something you want to see or hear, but it seems like violence is getting worse in Cedar Rapids,” Olson said.

Police said they were interviewing witnesses and trying to look over any relevant video. Olson said news like this was something neighbors never want to hear about. He still remembered the deadly Pointe at the Cedar shooting from 2018 where a 27-year-old man died.

“I’ve lived in Cedar Rapids most of my life; when I was younger you never heard anything like this happening,” he said. “It’s a shame it’s getting worse.”

