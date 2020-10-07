Advertisement

Cedar Rapids council discusses results of public survey on citizen review board

Cedar Rapids council discusses results of public survey on citizen review board
Cedar Rapids council discusses results of public survey on citizen review board(Becky Phelps, KCRG)
By Becky Phelps
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids City Council members got an update on Tuesday on the establishment of the Independent Citizens Review Board.

The council voted to create the board in June, after a push from local groups like the Advocates for Social Justice for more accountability in public safety.

Members of the Community Development Department talked about the options for creating the board, including different models and ideas to make it a proactive organization. They also discussed the results of the public input survey, which more than 2,000 people filled out. The majority of responses were positive towards creating a citizen’s review board. It also reported people having mostly positive interactions with the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

The next step is a series of public input focus groups being held this week. After looking over that data, members of the Community Development Department will make their recommendation to the City Council on October 20.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Cedar Rapids police continuing investigation after Monday night shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
Investigators continued to make progress on Tuesday in finding out more about a shooting on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids.

News

Cedar Rapids police continuing investigation after Monday night shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
Cedar Rapids police continuing investigation after Monday night shooting

Local

Senator Grassley holds Q&A session; discusses the upcoming election and COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Becky Phelps
U.S Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) visited Marion on Tuesday and held a Q&A session for members of the Eastern Cedar Rapids Rotary Club.

News

Sen. Grassley visits Marion, talks to Rotary Club

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sen. Chuck Grassley spoke to Rotarians in Marion on Tuesday, and offered thoughts on some current political events.

Latest News

Local

City of Dubuque creating more affordable housing options away from downtown area

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
City officials approved building a mixed-income apartment complex on the west end of Dubuque to create more affordable housing options.

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Democratic PAC misleads voters on Ernst D.C. condo

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
This ad attacks Sen. Joni Ernst on a condo she owns in Washington, D.C, saying it broke a promise made in a radio interview.

News

FEMA denies individual assistance appeal from some Iowa counties after derecho

Updated: 5 hours ago
FEMA issued rulings on some appeals for individual assistance in a handful of Iowa counties that experienced damage in the August 10 derecho.

Local

In-person early voting site at Lindale Mall opens

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
With the expectation of higher demand for early voting, Linn County brought early voting to a higher-traffic area on Tuesday.

Local

One year later, Hiawatha Police chief says implementation of weapon-mounted cameras on the force ‘successful’

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Taylor Holt
Last September, the Hiawatha Police Department became the first agency in the state to have cameras attached to officers' handguns. One year later, the Police Chief says the program has been successful in its goal of providing more transparency.

News

COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record high in Iowa

Updated: 6 hours ago
Total hospitalizations in Iowa due to the novel coronavirus reached an all-time high on Tuesday, months after the first infection in the state.