Cedar Rapids council discusses results of public survey on citizen review board

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids City Council members got an update on Tuesday on the establishment of the Independent Citizens Review Board.

The council voted to create the board in June, after a push from local groups like the Advocates for Social Justice for more accountability in public safety.

Members of the Community Development Department talked about the options for creating the board, including different models and ideas to make it a proactive organization. They also discussed the results of the public input survey, which more than 2,000 people filled out. The majority of responses were positive towards creating a citizen’s review board. It also reported people having mostly positive interactions with the Cedar Rapids Police Department.

The next step is a series of public input focus groups being held this week. After looking over that data, members of the Community Development Department will make their recommendation to the City Council on October 20.

