Cedar Rapids burn ban remains in effect as officials investigate multiple debris fires

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police and firefighters are investigating after multiple debris fires were confirmed on the northeast side of the city on Tuesday.

Officials confirmed all four fires started in just one hour.

There are no suspects yet, and no arrests have been made.

The city is reminding residents that the burn ban remains in effect and will continue until at least the first round of tree debris removal has been completed.

The fire department is allowing LP and natural gas fire pits to be used. No wood-fired recreational fires are allowed at this time due to the possibility of sparks.

