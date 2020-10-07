Another mild day

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our nice fall stretch continues! Highs today will be about the same as yesterday with widespread 70s common. The wind will be a little lighter as well. Tonight will be clear and calm allowing temperatures to fall into the 40s. Looking ahead to tomorrow, plan on highs to be a little cooler but still make it to the lower 70s in most areas. Friday will feature breezy conditions again and we’ll probably break 80 degrees that afternoon. This weekend remains dry and quiet. Our next chance of rain continues to be focused on early next week as a cold front passes through.

