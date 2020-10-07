919 COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths reported in Iowa Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 919 more COVID-19 cases and 15 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 7, the state’s data is showing a total of 94,342 COVID-19 cases and 1,414 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 5,602 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 832,909 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 444 patients hospitalized, with 97 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 104 are in the ICU and 42 are on ventilators.

