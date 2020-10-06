Advertisement

West Des Moines educator dies with COVID-19 as Iowa virus spread continues

The WCSD has outlined its plan for COVID-19 and other outbreaks
The WCSD has outlined its plan for COVID-19 and other outbreaks(MGN)
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Des Moines educator has died from complications of COVID-19, but it’s unclear if she contracted the virus at school or elsewhere.

Shane Christensen, the principal of Indian Hills Junior High School, says special education assistant Jennifer Crawford, died Monday. The school is in West Des Moines.

Iowa has the fourth-highest coronavirus positivity rate in the nation. Only 10 of Iowa’s 99 counties are below the 5% threshold at which public health experts recommend measures to slow the spread of the virus, including mandatory masks and limits on gatherings.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Stocks drop after President Trump calls off stimulus talks

Updated: moments ago
|
By STAN CHOE and DAMIAN J. TROISE, Associated Press
Stocks dropped suddenly on Wall Street Tuesday afternoon after President Donald Trump ordered a stop to negotiations with Democrats over another round of stimulus for the economy.

News

Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity offers emergency repair service initiative for Johnson County residents

Updated: 1 hours ago
Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity said it has started a new emergency repairs and major appliance replacement (ERMAR) initiative for very low-income homeowners in Johnson County.

News

Fauci warns US could see increase in COVID-19 cases heading into holidays

Updated: 1 hours ago
Dr. Anthony Fauci is warning the U.S. could see an increase in COVID-19 cases heading into holidays.

Iowa

Iowa police seek driver of car in fatal motorcycle crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in western Iowa are seeking the driver of a car investigators say caused a deadly motorcycle crash, then fled the scene.

Latest News

Iowa

GOP asks Iowa Supreme Court to stay ruling on absentee forms

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican groups are asking the Iowa Supreme Court to stay a judge’s ruling that blocked enforcement of a state order that’s been used to invalidate tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests.

Iowa

20-year-old Waterloo man sentenced to 15 months in prison Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A 20-year-old Waterloo man was sentenced on Tuesday to 15 months in prison for unlawful possession of a loaded gun as a felon and an unlawful drug user.

Iowa

Johnson County Auditor’s Office offers drop boxes for voters submitting mailed ballots

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Voters in Johnson County will begin receiving mailed ballots on Tuesday, but the Johnson County Auditor’s Office said voters don’t have to send their voted ballots back by mail.

Iowa

Iowa City police investigating Monday night shots fired incident

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Police said they received several reports of gunshots in the area of Mormon Trek Boulevard and Walden Road at around 9:34 p.m. on Monday.

Coronavirus

522 COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 522 more COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Nebraska woman pleads guilty in Iowa stabbing death

Updated: 3 hours ago
A Nebraska woman has pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge in the 2018 stabbing death of another woman in northwest Iowa.