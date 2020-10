CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again a quiet weather pattern is in place with high pressure in firm control. Lows dip into the 40s and 50s with highs in the 70s. Friday and Saturday are the warmest days ahead with near 80 degrees possible. Watch for breezy conditions to develop on Friday. As far a rainfall chances they hold off until next week.

