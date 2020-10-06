Advertisement

St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters

(WNDU)
By JIM SALTER, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A grand jury has indicted the St. Louis couple who displayed guns while hundreds of racial injustice protesters marched on their private street.

A lawyer for Mark McCloskey and his wife, Patricia McCloskey, confirmed the indictments Tuesday. They were charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon and tampering with evidence.

The McCloskeys, who are both attorneys, have become folk heroes among some conservatives. They argue that they were simply exercising their Second Amendment right to bear arms, and were protected by Missouri’s castle doctrine law that allows the use of deadly force against intruders.

The case has caught the attention of President Donald Trump, and Republican Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has said he will pardon the couple if they are convicted.

