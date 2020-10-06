Spectacular weather continues this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An outstanding stretch of fall weather is upon us. Look for sunny, mild afternoons along with clear nights all week long. Highs will generally be in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s. The warmest day of the week will be Friday when highs should make a run to 80 degrees across the entire area. This blocking pattern will last through the weekend with highs staying in the upper 70s. Early next week, a cold front will push in allowing for a chance of showers by then. Enjoy these nice days!

