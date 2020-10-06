Advertisement

Sioux City wastewater treatment test results were manipulated

The Sioux City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The Sioux City Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant.(Courtesy: City of Sioux City)
By the Associated Press
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa wastewater treatment plant official has pleaded guilty to manipulating water sample test results to ensure plant discharges into the Missouri River met federal requirements.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 63-year-old Jay Niday entered his pleas Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux City to charges of conspiracy and falsifying or providing inaccurate information. He is the former superintendent of Sioux City’s treatment facility.

Niday is the second former plant official to be charged. Patrick Schwarte, who was a shift supervisor, pleaded guilty in January 2019 to the same two charges and is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

