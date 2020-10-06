Advertisement

Prosecutors say officers justified in late September shooting in Jones County

Two West Des Moines police officers are on paid leave after an officer-involved shooting left one man dead. (MGN)
Two West Des Moines police officers are on paid leave after an officer-involved shooting left one man dead. (MGN)(KWQC)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WYOMING, Iowa (KCRG) - Officers involved in a September incident in Jones County were justified in shooting an armed man, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The result of the investigation showed that the actions of deputies from the Jones County and Delaware County Sheriff’s Offices, Iowa State Patrol troopers, and others were justified under state law. Iowa Code states that the use of force by an officer must be reasonable, such that a reasonable police officer in a similar circumstance would judge the action necessary to prevent an injury or loss. Deadly force can be used if it is reasonable to believe that such force is necessary to avoid injury or risk to one’s life or safety, including themselves or others.

At around 7:47 p.m. on Monday, September 21, the above agencies were sent to a report of a homeowner who said that James Bartram, 51, had fired two shots into a window at the home, located in rural Jones County southwest of Wyoming. The homeowner, who was related to Bartram, said that Bartram had been drinking and that he possessed a .22 caliber revolver that was loaded. They also told officials that Bartram had claimed, in the presence of law enforcement, he would either shoot the officers or himself. He allegedly told the homeowner to “call the police as there was going to be a shootout,” the prosecutor’s report said.

Law enforcement officers arrived and were able to get a visual of Bartram, according to the report, and heard him yelling something. Multiple officials said they observed him with a gun in his hand, with his arm extended outward toward the responding law enforcement. Officers attempted to negotiate with Bartram for at least 12 minutes before Bartram allegedly walked toward the officers and attempted to fire his weapon, which jammed.

In response to this and his refusal to respond to the officers' commands, the investigation determined that a state trooper and a Delaware County deputy each discharged their weapon once. Another deputy used less-than-lethal beanbag rounds twice.

An investigation of Bartram’s weapon later showed that pocket lint or cotton was wedged behind the casing and cylinder of the weapon likely preventing the weapon from firing. The revolver was loaded with six rounds, the report said.

The report was prepared by Jones County attorney Kristofer Lyons.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Indianola couple charged in infant’s death

Updated: moments ago
|
By the Associated Press
The father of a newborn who died in June now also faces charges in the baby’s death, along with the infant’s mother.

News

Some Collins Road Square businesses still closed following derecho damage

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The owner of Collins Road Theater in Collins Road Square said a majority of the HVAC units were lost in the August 10th derecho. Holes in the roof caused significant water damage inside to the ceiling, flooring, and seating.

Iowa

Sioux City wastewater treatment test results were manipulated

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By the Associated Press
An Iowa wastewater treatment plant official has pleaded guilty to manipulating water sample test results to ensure plant discharges into the Missouri River met federal requirements.

Local

Canadian Pacific says holiday train will not run, food bank donations continue

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
An annual tradition featuring a train decked out in bright holiday decorations will not take place this year, company officials said, but the charitable side of the event will go on.

Iowa

Iowa Supreme Court puts ruling on absentee forms on hold

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
The Iowa Supreme Court has swiftly granted a request from Republican groups to stay a judge’s ruling that blocked enforcement of an order that’s been used to invalidate tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests.

Latest News

Local

Jesup school bus driver allegedly drove drunk while on the job

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A man operating a school bus with children on board was allegedly drunk on the job last month, according to law enforcement officials.

Local

Authorities identify victims in fatal Linn County crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
Law enforcement officials have released additional details of their investigation into a crash in rural Linn County that killed two people on Monday, including the names of the victims.

Iowa

Anamosa teen faces two charges of sexual abuse of a 13-year-old

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
A 13-year-old girl from Marion accused a 19-year-old from Anamosa of committing sex acts upon her on two separate occasions.

Iowa

West Des Moines educator dies with COVID-19 as Iowa virus spread continues

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Authorities say a suburban Des Moines educator has died from complications of COVID-19, but it’s unclear if she contracted the virus at school or elsewhere.

News

Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity offers emergency repair service initiative for Johnson County residents

Updated: 4 hours ago
Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity said it has started a new emergency repairs and major appliance replacement (ERMAR) initiative for very low-income homeowners in Johnson County.