Prosecutors say officers justified in late September shooting in Jones County

WYOMING, Iowa (KCRG) - Officers involved in a September incident in Jones County were justified in shooting an armed man, prosecutors said on Tuesday.

The result of the investigation showed that the actions of deputies from the Jones County and Delaware County Sheriff’s Offices, Iowa State Patrol troopers, and others were justified under state law. Iowa Code states that the use of force by an officer must be reasonable, such that a reasonable police officer in a similar circumstance would judge the action necessary to prevent an injury or loss. Deadly force can be used if it is reasonable to believe that such force is necessary to avoid injury or risk to one’s life or safety, including themselves or others.

At around 7:47 p.m. on Monday, September 21, the above agencies were sent to a report of a homeowner who said that James Bartram, 51, had fired two shots into a window at the home, located in rural Jones County southwest of Wyoming. The homeowner, who was related to Bartram, said that Bartram had been drinking and that he possessed a .22 caliber revolver that was loaded. They also told officials that Bartram had claimed, in the presence of law enforcement, he would either shoot the officers or himself. He allegedly told the homeowner to “call the police as there was going to be a shootout,” the prosecutor’s report said.

Law enforcement officers arrived and were able to get a visual of Bartram, according to the report, and heard him yelling something. Multiple officials said they observed him with a gun in his hand, with his arm extended outward toward the responding law enforcement. Officers attempted to negotiate with Bartram for at least 12 minutes before Bartram allegedly walked toward the officers and attempted to fire his weapon, which jammed.

In response to this and his refusal to respond to the officers' commands, the investigation determined that a state trooper and a Delaware County deputy each discharged their weapon once. Another deputy used less-than-lethal beanbag rounds twice.

An investigation of Bartram’s weapon later showed that pocket lint or cotton was wedged behind the casing and cylinder of the weapon likely preventing the weapon from firing. The revolver was loaded with six rounds, the report said.

The report was prepared by Jones County attorney Kristofer Lyons.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.