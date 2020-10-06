One year later: Hiawatha Police Chief says implementation of weapon-mounted cameras on the force “successful”

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Last September, the Hiawatha Police Department became the first agency in the state to have cameras attached to officers' handguns. One year later, the Police Chief says the program has been successful in its goal of providing more transparency.

In the past year , Chief Dennis Marks says they’ve had to review footage from the cameras mounted on weapons about half a dozen times. It’s part of a standard review the department does anytime there’s an incident of “use of force.”

That includes when officers point a firearm at a an individual. The Police Captain is in charge of reviewing all reports, and documentation of the event including squad car, and body camera video and audio, before it goes to the chief to do his own investigation. This is one of those incidents this past year, when officers with the Hiawatha Police Department were assisting another agency with a reported stolen vehicle, and felony traffic stop. The camera automatically turns on when the officer pulls out his gun giving an unobstructed view of the situation.

Chief Marks says that was one of the goals when choosing to implement this technology.

“It’s achieved everything we were looking for in that the video even with the particular incident that I gave you as an example, the officers' body camera video is obstructed by his forearms and the firearm, and so what you will see on the weapon-mounted camera is a clear unobstructed view of the incident,” said Marks.

“It can also work to your advantage even if the camera doesn’t always go where you look. If I look here and someone sees that as an opportunity to run in front of me, that camera still has an opportunity to capture that," said Police Captain Ben Kamm.

The Police Captain says having that different angle of the same incident might be big in determining the outcome of a use of force investigation. All 16 full-time officers on the force are currently using the firearms with cameras on them.

Although, Chief Marks says he has not heard of any other departments in the state currently using this technology, he expects it will become standard in the future.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.