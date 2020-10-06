Advertisement

One year later: Hiawatha Police Chief says implementation of weapon-mounted cameras on the force “successful”

By Taylor Holt
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Last September, the Hiawatha Police Department became the first agency in the state to have cameras attached to officers' handguns. One year later, the Police Chief says the program has been successful in its goal of providing more transparency.

In the past year , Chief Dennis Marks says they’ve had to review footage from the cameras mounted on weapons about half a dozen times. It’s part of a standard review the department does anytime there’s an incident of “use of force.”

That includes when officers point a firearm at a an individual. The Police Captain is in charge of reviewing all reports, and documentation of the event including squad car, and body camera video and audio, before it goes to the chief to do his own investigation. This is one of those incidents this past year, when officers with the Hiawatha Police Department were assisting another agency with a reported stolen vehicle, and felony traffic stop. The camera automatically turns on when the officer pulls out his gun giving an unobstructed view of the situation.

Chief Marks says that was one of the goals when choosing to implement this technology.

“It’s achieved everything we were looking for in that the video even with the particular incident that I gave you as an example, the officers' body camera video is obstructed by his forearms and the firearm, and so what you will see on the weapon-mounted camera is a clear unobstructed view of the incident,” said Marks.

“It can also work to your advantage even if the camera doesn’t always go where you look. If I look here and someone sees that as an opportunity to run in front of me, that camera still has an opportunity to capture that," said Police Captain Ben Kamm.

The Police Captain says having that different angle of the same incident might be big in determining the outcome of a use of force investigation. All 16 full-time officers on the force are currently using the firearms with cameras on them.

Although, Chief Marks says he has not heard of any other departments in the state currently using this technology, he expects it will become standard in the future.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

In-person early voting site at Lindale Mall opens

Updated: moments ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
With the expectation of higher demand for early voting, Linn County brought early voting to a higher-traffic area on Tuesday.

News

COVID-19 hospitalizations hit record high in Iowa

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Total hospitalizations in Iowa due to the novel coronavirus reached an all-time high on Tuesday, months after the first infection in the state.

Education

Using positive reinforcement to steer kids toward good behaviors

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Beth Malicki
What does it mean to focus on positive reinforcement? It starts with the mindset that kids don’t innately know how to behave; instead, it's all learned.

News

Lumber price increase could raise cost of building a new home

Updated: 44 minutes ago
The price of building a new home could be going up thanks to a rise in lumber prices.

Latest News

News

Former Jesup bus driver charged with OWI, child endangerment

Updated: 49 minutes ago
A former bus driver for the Jesup School District faces charges for driving drunk on the job last month.

News

First day of early voting at Lindale Mall

Updated: 56 minutes ago
Tuesday was the first day of operation for a satellite voting location at Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids.

National

St. Louis couple indicted for waving guns at protesters

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JIM SALTER, Associated Press
A grand jury has indicted the St. Louis couple who displayed guns while hundreds of racial injustice protesters marched on their private street.

Iowa

Indianola couple charged in infant’s death

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
The father of a newborn who died in June now also faces charges in the baby’s death, along with the infant’s mother.

News

Some Collins Road Square businesses still closed following derecho damage

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Aaron Hosman
The owner of Collins Road Theater in Collins Road Square said a majority of the HVAC units were lost in the August 10th derecho. Holes in the roof caused significant water damage inside to the ceiling, flooring, and seating.

Iowa

Sioux City wastewater treatment test results were manipulated

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By the Associated Press
An Iowa wastewater treatment plant official has pleaded guilty to manipulating water sample test results to ensure plant discharges into the Missouri River met federal requirements.