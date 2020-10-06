One seriously hurt after shooting near Noelridge Park

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hospitalized in a shooting incident on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids on Monday night, law enforcement officials said.

At around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of someone who said they were shot at while driving near the park, or near the corner of 42nd Street NE and Council Street NE. The victim told police that a person in another vehicle shot at them. The vehicle that was shot at crashed near the park after the incident.

One person in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with what were described as serious injuries. Four others in the vehicle were unhurt.

Police had no information on a potential suspect, nor a description of the suspect’s vehicle, to release as of Monday evening.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. Police said to not expect any additional information on the shooting until Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.