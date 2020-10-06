Advertisement

One seriously hurt after shooting near Noelridge Park

A crashed vehicle following a shooting near Noelridge Park on Monday, October 5, 2020.
A crashed vehicle following a shooting near Noelridge Park on Monday, October 5, 2020.(Chris Earl/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was hospitalized in a shooting incident on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids on Monday night, law enforcement officials said.

At around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, the Cedar Rapids Police Department was sent to a report of someone who said they were shot at while driving near the park, or near the corner of 42nd Street NE and Council Street NE. The victim told police that a person in another vehicle shot at them. The vehicle that was shot at crashed near the park after the incident.

One person in the vehicle was taken to a local hospital with what were described as serious injuries. Four others in the vehicle were unhurt.

Police had no information on a potential suspect, nor a description of the suspect’s vehicle, to release as of Monday evening.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing. Police said to not expect any additional information on the shooting until Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

City of Waterloo takes steps to change police logo after some say it resembles a white supremacist logo

Updated: 29 minutes ago
City of Waterloo takes steps to change police logo after some say it resembles a white supremacist logo

News

City of Waterloo takes steps to change police logo after some say it resembles a white supremacist logo

Updated: 30 minutes ago
City of Waterloo takes steps to change police logo after some say it resembles a white supremacist logo

News

Woman who lost home in flood, then derecho, making progress

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Checking in on the progress of a woman in Cedar Rapids after her home sustained significant damage in the August derecho.

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Iowa GOP ad misleads voters on sheriff’s role in Iowa City protests

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
Black Lives Matter protests in Iowa City are fodder for a political ad in a statehouse race, partly because of one of the candidate’s vying for the seat.

Latest News

Local

Early voting begins in Iowa, around 642,000 absentee ballots requested so far

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ethan Stein
About 642,000 people requested absentee ballots, and Monday was the first day those ballots could be mailed out.

News

Linn County supervisors discuss Squaw Creek waterway name change

Updated: 3 hours ago
Officials in Linn County are considering asking federal officials to rename a local creek.

News

Hy-Vee donates wellness kits to area schools

Updated: 3 hours ago
As part of Kids Fit Wellness Week, Hy-Vee donated more than 2,400 wellness kits to six schools in the area.

News

Greenfield makes Senate campaign swing through northeast Iowa

Updated: 4 hours ago
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Theresa Greenfield made several stops in northeast Iowa on Monday.

Local

Dubuque-area bank announces $20,000 donation to Prescott Elementary

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A northeast Iowa bank announced a major donation to a local school on World Teacher’s Day.

Local

Part of UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital damaged beyond repair in derecho

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
A part of a major hospital campus in Cedar Rapids will be demolished after sustaining significant damage in the August 10 derecho, hospital officials said on Monday.