Nebraska woman pleads guilty in Iowa stabbing death

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Nebraska woman has pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge in the 2018 stabbing death of another woman in northwest Iowa.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 22-year-old Melissa Camargo-Flores, of Dakota City, Nebraska, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Kenia Alvarez-Flores in Sioux City on April 8, 2018.

Camargo-Flores had faced a first-degree murder charge and the possibility of life in prison before the plea deal.

Camargo-Flores admitted stabbing Alvarez-Flores. Prosecutors say she had been romantically involved with the victim’s boyfriend.

Camargo-Flores now faces up to 50 years in prison when she’s sentenced on Oct. 29.

