Advertisement

Nebraska woman pleads guilty in Iowa stabbing death

The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a case that challenged the state’s decision to mail, unprompted, absentee ballot applications to registered voters who are 65 and older ahead of the August primary amid coronavirus concerns.
The decision by U.S. District Court Judge Joshua Kindred, released late Thursday, comes in a case that challenged the state’s decision to mail, unprompted, absentee ballot applications to registered voters who are 65 and older ahead of the August primary amid coronavirus concerns.(MGN)
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A Nebraska woman has pleaded guilty to a reduced murder charge in the 2018 stabbing death of another woman in northwest Iowa.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 22-year-old Melissa Camargo-Flores, of Dakota City, Nebraska, pleaded guilty Friday to second-degree murder in the death of 24-year-old Kenia Alvarez-Flores in Sioux City on April 8, 2018.

Camargo-Flores had faced a first-degree murder charge and the possibility of life in prison before the plea deal.

Camargo-Flores admitted stabbing Alvarez-Flores. Prosecutors say she had been romantically involved with the victim’s boyfriend.

Camargo-Flores now faces up to 50 years in prison when she’s sentenced on Oct. 29.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Iowa

Iowa City police investigating Monday night shots fired incident

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Police said they received several reports of gunshots in the area of Mormon Trek Boulevard and Walden Road at around 9:34 p.m. on Monday.

Coronavirus

522 COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
By KCRG Staff
The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 522 more COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

Iowa

Grinnell nonprofit to plant 1,000 trees to replace those lost due to derecho

Updated: 3 hours ago
The derecho uprooted miles of trees across the state. Now, a local nonprofit is planning to replace some of the trees that were lost.

Iowa

Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity offers emergency repair service initiative for Johnson County residents

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By KCRG Staff
Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity said it has started a new emergency repairs and major appliance replacement (ERMAR) initiative for very low-income homeowners in Johnson County.

Latest News

News

CNN poll shows 60 percent of people don't approve of president's handling of COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
According to a new CNN poll, two-thirds of Americans say the president irresponsibly handled the risk of coronavirus infection to those around him.

News

Grinnell nonprofit planting 1,000 trees to replace those lost in derecho

Updated: 5 hours ago
Nonprofit, Imagine Grinnell, is working to plant 1,000 or more trees to replace those lost due to the derecho.

News

Greenfield campaigns in Northeast Iowa

Updated: 6 hours ago
Greenfield campaigned in Fayette County on Monday.

News

Trump returns to White House, still receiving medical care

Updated: 6 hours ago
Trump says people should not be afraid of COVID-19 as he returned to the White House Monday.

News

Iowa City community leaders discuss community policing and homelessness

Updated: 6 hours ago
Community leaders in Iowa City discussed homelessness and community policing at a Listening Post on Monday.

Local

Dubuque couple puts love for Halloween to good use

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
A Dubuque couple is accepting donations for two local non-profits at its massive haunted house.