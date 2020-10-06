Johnson County Auditor’s Office offers drop boxes for voters submitting mailed ballots

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Voters in Johnson County will begin receiving mailed ballots on Tuesday, but the Johnson County Auditor’s Office said voters don’t have to send their voted ballots back by mail.

Voters can also return ballots to the auditor’s office at 913 S. Dubuque Street, where there will be a walk-up drop box near the front door. Additionally, there will be a drive-up drop box along the driveway south of the administration building.

The auditor’s office said all ballots cast before Election Day, regardless of whether it was by mail, or drive-up voting, or at satellite sites, will be counted the same as absentee ballots beginning on November 2.

Early in-person voting ballots will go into an envelope and into a secure storage area until the Absentee Board meets.

