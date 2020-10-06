Jesup school bus driver allegedly drove drunk while on the job

JESUP, Iowa (KCRG) - A man operating a school bus with children on board was allegedly drunk on the job last month, according to law enforcement officials.

James Dale Stockwell, 62, of Jesup, was arrested on Tuesday morning and charged with first-offense operating while intoxicated and 16 counts of child endangerment.

At around 4:05 p.m. on Wednesday, September 9, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it received a report from parents of children on a school bus for the Jesup Community School District that said Stockwell was reportedly unable to operate the bus in a safe way. Children on the bus said that the vehicle was swerving and hit a mailbox, and “seemed drunk,” according to a criminal complaint filed in Buchanan County District Court.

A parent was able to stall and keep the bus at a stop in the 2800 block of Benson Shade Gove Avenue while law enforcement officials arrived.

Initially, officials at the scene suspected that Stockwell was potentially experiencing a medical emergency, and was taken to MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo for an evaluation. A blood test obtained at the hospital, and processed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s Crime Lab, showed a blood alcohol concentration of .184, according to the criminal complaint.

Stockwell submitted his resignation at a meeting with district administrators the day after the incident. The resignation was later approved by the school board on September 14.

Jesup Community School District Officials alerted parents of children on the bus at the time of the incident, believing it was a medical emergency. They later updated that notification, saying that a medical emergency may not have been the cause of the incident.

“The Jesup Community School District is disappointed in the actions of one of its school employees and took immediate action to relieve the driver of his duties," Nathan Marting, Jesup superintendent, said, in a statement. "The safety of our students and bus riders is of the highest priority and the District will continue to take all actions necessary to ensure this is the case.”

Nobody was injured in the course of the incident, officials said.

