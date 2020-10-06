Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity offers emergency repair service initiative for Johnson County residents

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Valley Habitat for Humanity said it has started a new emergency repairs and major appliance replacement (ERMAR) initiative for very low-income homeowners in Johnson County.

ERMAR projects include replacing furnaces and water heaters, as well as addressing HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems, among other services.

The initiative is being added to the repair services offered under the nonprofit’s Helping Hands home repair program.

“ERMAR is a response to an unmet need in our community,” IVHFH Executive Director Heath Brewer said. “We get a lot of calls about work that needed to be done yesterday, and a lot of these situations are especially complicated for very low-income households. So, we’ve adjusted some of our processes and procedures and fundraising to be able to respond appropriately to these needs.”

The nonprofit said it hopes to assist at least 10 residents in Johnson County with ERMAR. It also said it will need to raise at least $30,000 for labor, material and supply costs. So it has opened an emergency fund to help raise money for these projects. It’s seeking additional funding from corporate and community sponsors.

Those interested can contact scott@iowavalleyhabitat for more information, or to request an application.

For more information, click here.

