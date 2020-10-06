Iowa police seek driver of car in fatal motorcycle crash

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Police in western Iowa are seeking the driver of a car investigators say caused a deadly motorcycle crash, then fled the scene.

A news release from the Council Bluffs Police Department says the crash happened Monday afternoon on Interstate 29 in Council Bluffs.

A witness told police that a car merging onto the interstate from I-480 hit one of three motorcycles traveling southbound on I-29, pushing the bike into a guardrail.

The motorcycle driver was taken to a hospital in nearby Omaha, Nebraska, where he died.

A woman who was a passenger on the bike was also taken to the Omaha hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

