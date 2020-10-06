Advertisement

Iowa City police investigating Monday night shots fired incident

Police responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Mormon Trek Boulevard and Walden Road
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said they received several reports of gunshots in the area of Mormon Trek Boulevard and Walden Road at around 9:34 p.m. on Monday.

Officials said they did not receive any reports of injuries due to the gunfire, however several shell casings from a handgun were found nearby and at least one unoccupied vehicle in the area of Clearwater Court and Bittersweet Court was damaged.

There was no suspect information, and no other information released at this time.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information, or security camera footage from the area, is asked to contact the Iowa City Police Department at 319-356-5275.

Additionally, Iowa City Crime Stoppers said it is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case. Tips can be submitted online at iccrimestoppers.org, by phone at 319-358-TIPS (8477), or using the P3 Tips app.

