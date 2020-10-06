In-person early voting site at Lindale Mall opens

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With the expectation of higher demand for early voting, Linn County brought early voting to a higher-traffic area on Tuesday.

The food court at Lindale Mall transformed into a voting center for the first time this month, with more than a dozen voting booths set up. Poll workers had mitigation measures in place to help limit the spread of the novel coronavirus, including cleaning supplies, and masks for any voter that might not have one.

Joel Miller, the auditor for Linn County, said pushing early voting should help to make voting on November 3 a little less crowded.

“Every voter that we have early is one less voter we have to process on election day," Miller said. "And we know the election is always a little hectic, a little confusing.”

Voting at the mall is open on Tuesdays through Saturdays through October 28. The location will be open from 11:00 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. Voters wishing to cast a ballot early must furnish proper voter identification, the same as if they voted in person on election day. A curbside option is also available for those who would rather not enter the mall itself.

Monday was the first day for in-person early voting, as well as the day when county auditors could begin sending out absentee ballots. An early voting site opened at the Linn County Public Services Center, which saw about 350 people vote.

Thank you @LindaleMall for allowing @lc_elections to locate curbside voting at the entrance of the Food Court! It’s safer and more efficient for our election workers. #iowaearlyvoting pic.twitter.com/XkMprVUB7c — Joel D Miller (@lcauditor) October 6, 2020

