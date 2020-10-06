Advertisement

Grinnell nonprofit to plant 1,000 trees to replace those lost due to derecho

Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:32 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRINNELL, Iowa (WQAD) - The derecho uprooted miles of trees across the state. Two months later, people in Grinnell are still cleaning up the debris.

Now, a local nonprofit is planning to replace some of the trees that were lost.

Imagine Grinnell said it hopes to plant 1,000 trees or more over the next three to five years.

They estimate nearly 30 percent of the city’s tree canopy was lost during the storm. This upcoming project will help try to fill the void.

“It’s been very sad to see what this new landscape of the community looks like, but it’s also a chance that we can make it even better moving forward,” Kendra Vincent, a board member with the nonprofit Imagine Grinnell, said.

Planting nearly 1,000 trees will cost about $50,000 over the next several years. The project is currently in its first phase, which involves fundraising.

Imagine Grinnell plans to start the planting process by next spring.

