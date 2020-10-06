Gorgeous weather expected this week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Lots of sunshine and above normal temperatures are in store for this week. Highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 70s across eastern Iowa. A few clouds may be around here and there throughout the day, but overall a very nice day expected.

Lows tonight drop into the low 50s. Expect mostly clear skies.

Low to mid-70s continue through Thursday and then our warmest day of the week comes Friday near 80 degrees. By the end of the week, we may see some breezy conditions from the southwest. The weekend is looking dry and warm in the mid-70s and our next best chance of rain continues to be next week.

