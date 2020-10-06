GOP asks Iowa Supreme Court to stay ruling on absentee forms

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Republican groups are asking the Iowa Supreme Court to stay a judge’s ruling that blocked enforcement of a state order that’s been used to invalidate tens of thousands of absentee ballot requests.

The Republican National Committee, President Trump’s reelection campaign and other GOP groups said in a court filing that Iowa’s election administration could be thrown into “chaos” if the ruling stands.

At issue is a Monday ruling by Judge Robert Hanson blocking Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate from enforcing a directive that required counties to mail blank absentee ballot applications to voters instead of ones pre-filled with their personal information.

Hanson found the directive would harm the public’s interest in making absentee voting as easy as possible.

