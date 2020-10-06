Girl in 5th grade making noise at tight end, linebacker for Cedar Rapids youth team

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - They say that you can accomplish anything if you put your mind to it. Just ask Jefferson fifth grade football player LuLu Ulrich.

Lulu has always been obsessed with football. Mark Ulrich, her dad, said that she loves it and that it always what she wants to do.

“As long as she’s having fun, and she’s contributing, we’re happy to support her playing football," Mark said.

A student at Coolidge Elementary School, LuLu started playing football at age 5 and hasn’t stopped. She is the only girl on the Jefferson J-Hawk 5th grade tackle football team in the Youth Sports Foundation league.

“I like hitting kids, and I like catching the ball,” LuLu said. “You can hit kids as hard as you want without getting in trouble.”

LuLu starts at linebacker and tight end for Jefferson and she knows all about scoring touchdowns.

“It’s cool to score a touchdown and it’s really fun," LuLu said. “I like playing tight end because I can just catch the ball over people because they’re shorter than me. And then, on defense, I play middle linebacker and I can just intercept the ball.”

LuLu’s talents are not lost on her teammates.

“It’s just amazing having Lulu, because if everything breaks down you can just trust her to go get the ball, you know?” Derek Robinson, the quarterback for the team, said.

The team’s coaches also are noticing her contributions.

“She’s scored a couple of touchdowns already this year and she’s got a couple of interceptions," Robert Jackson, LuLu’s coach, said. "She’s really been able to utilize her body and be a really good athlete out there for us.”

And, LuLu isn’t afraid to mix it up with boys she competes against and makes some big tackles.

“She’s tougher than most boys out there,” Robinson said.

Jackson said that LuLu gets respect from everyone involved in the league, which leads to her fitting in just fine.

“They treat me normally, just like they treat other boys,” LuLu said.

LuLu is also the team’s punter. She would like to continue playing football as long as she can.

“Well I probably won’t make it into the NFL,” LuLu said. “The farthest I’ll probably get is kicking.”

