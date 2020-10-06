Early voting begins in Iowa, around 642,000 absentee ballots requested so far

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than two million people nationwide have already voted in the 2020 election, and, on Monday, the first ballots from Iowa were cast as early voting begins.

Linn County Auditor Joel Miller said he expects 85% of voters to turn out in his county for the election, which would break a record.

It’s a pattern Secretary of State Paul Pate said he expects to see throughout the state. He said about 642,000 people requested absentee ballots and that he expects to break the previous record of absentee ballots of 692,000 in 2016. Monday was the first day those ballots could be mailed out.

“I think clearly this race has been very energizing for both sides," Pate said. “Some might call it a bit too polarized for one side or the other, but it’s definitely created a level of activism.”

One of those early voters was Rep. Abby Finkenauer, who voted in-person at the only polling location open on Monday near the Linn County Public Service Center, located at 823 Third Street SW. She said that it’s important people have a plan to vote this year because of the pandemic.

“Whether it is going to the polls, whether it is voting absentee just make that plan," Finkenauer said. "Make sure you get your votes in, it’s more important than ever.”

Her “having a plan to vote” is a strategy she has in common with her Republican challenger, state Rep. Ashley Hinson.

“With the pandemic, it’s important to know how you want to vote," Hinson said. "We do have early voting underway already in the state of Iowa so you can vote in person at your auditor’s office. That’s how I plan to vote early.”

Absentee ballot requests must be at a county auditor’s office by 5:00 p.m. on the day 10 days before the general election on November 3. Ballots returned by mail must be postmarked by November 2. More information on absentee ballots is available on the secretary of state’s website, and more information about in-person early voting is available from your local county auditor.

