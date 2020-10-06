Dubuque couple puts love for Halloween to good use

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A couple in Dubuque has put up a massive haunted house to celebrate Halloween, and the goal is not just to attract people to visit, but to gather donations for two local non-profits.

It took the Salwolkes two months to put the decorations up. In the first four days, they already received over 200 people.

This is a family tradition that started more than 30 years ago. Their children, now adults, fly from across the country to join them in dressing up and scaring visitors on Halloween night. Recently they decided to give more than just a good scare.

“We got so many people that we said, ‘We cannot just do it for us, for our enjoyment and the kids’ enjoyment,'” Cathy Salwolke said. “You know, there is a lot of people in the community and outside the community that come and see us, so we thought it was important to support our community charities.”

The couple has set up a dropbox and the front of the house for donations to the Dubuque Food Pantry and the Veteran’s Freedom Center.

Ross Salwolke said they are hoping COVID-19 doesn’t keep the kids in the community from enjoying the Halloween fun.

“If they can go to school they should be able to come out trick or treating,” Ross said. “I trust the parents' decision to make that choice.”

The couple said they are following social distancing guidelines and will set crowd control at the entrance is there are too many visitors at one given time.

