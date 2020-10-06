Advertisement

Dubuque couple puts love for Halloween to good use

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A couple in Dubuque has put up a massive haunted house to celebrate Halloween, and the goal is not just to attract people to visit, but to gather donations for two local non-profits.

It took the Salwolkes two months to put the decorations up. In the first four days, they already received over 200 people.

This is a family tradition that started more than 30 years ago. Their children, now adults, fly from across the country to join them in dressing up and scaring visitors on Halloween night. Recently they decided to give more than just a good scare.

“We got so many people that we said, ‘We cannot just do it for us, for our enjoyment and the kids’ enjoyment,'” Cathy Salwolke said. “You know, there is a lot of people in the community and outside the community that come and see us, so we thought it was important to support our community charities.”

The couple has set up a dropbox and the front of the house for donations to the Dubuque Food Pantry and the Veteran’s Freedom Center.

Ross Salwolke said they are hoping COVID-19 doesn’t keep the kids in the community from enjoying the Halloween fun.

“If they can go to school they should be able to come out trick or treating,” Ross said. “I trust the parents' decision to make that choice.”

The couple said they are following social distancing guidelines and will set crowd control at the entrance is there are too many visitors at one given time.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Dubuque City Council recommending low-risk activities instead of traditional trick-or-treating

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
The Dubuque City Council is recommending people to stay away from trick-or-treating with others from outside their household.

News

Mercy Iowa City winding down inpatient behavioral health unit

Updated: 1 hour ago
Mercy Iowa City is having to close down some services after months of losses from the pandemic.

News

Discussion on community policing and homelessness in Iowa City

Updated: 1 hour ago
Leaders of several groups that help people experiencing homelessness held a discussion tonight in Iowa City about the role of community policing.

News

One hurt in Monday evening shooting in Cedar Rapids

Updated: 1 hour ago
One person was hospitalized after a shooting on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids.

Latest News

Local

Woman who lost home in derecho, 2008 floods, getting it back after donations

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Scott Saville
Due to the extent of the damage, she had to resort to sleeping in her van. When Betsy Birchard heard about Hallowell’s situation, she wanted to help her out.

Local

City of Waterloo takes steps to change police logo after some say it resembles a white supremacist logo

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brian Tabick
On Monday, the Waterloo City Council took the first steps to make changes to the police department’s logo after people pointed out its similarity to a white supremacist image.

News

City of Waterloo takes steps to change police logo after some say it resembles a white supremacist logo

Updated: 2 hours ago
City of Waterloo takes steps to change police logo after some say it resembles a white supremacist logo

News

Woman who lost home in flood, then derecho, making progress

Updated: 2 hours ago
Checking in on the progress of a woman in Cedar Rapids after her home sustained significant damage in the August derecho.

Local

One seriously hurt after shooting near Noelridge Park

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By KCRG News Staff
One person was hospitalized in a shooting incident on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids on Monday night, law enforcement officials said.

I9 Investigations

i9 Fact Checker: Iowa GOP ad misleads voters on sheriff’s role in Iowa City protests

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Adam Carros
Black Lives Matter protests in Iowa City are fodder for a political ad in a statehouse race, partly because of one of the candidate’s vying for the seat.