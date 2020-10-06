Advertisement

Dubuque City Council recommending low-risk activities instead of traditional trick-or-treating

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:51 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque City Council decided tonight to leave the trick-or-treat decisions to each family, but they are encouraging people to play it safe.

Mayor Roy Buol proclaimed this year’s Halloween night as “Physically Distanced, COVID-19 Safe, Trick-or-Treat Night" at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

City council members agreed they were dreading having to potentially cancel trick-or-treating in Dubuque, so they are leaving Halloween festivities to each person’s best judgment but they are recommending people steer clear of certain activities. By that, they mean people should avoid hand-distributed treats as well as trick-or-treating with people from outside their household.

Instead, they recommend low-risk activities. Those include pumpkin carving, decorating houses, and a Halloween movie night with those who live with you. The city is also recommending moderate-risk activities, which include no-contact grab-and-go treats.

Trick or treating is scheduled for Saturday, October 31 from 5:30 to 7:00 p.m.

City officials are encouraging people to socially distance and wear masks.

