Canadian Pacific says holiday train will not run, food bank donations continue

CALGARY, Alberta (KCRG) - An annual tradition featuring a train decked out in bright holiday decorations will not take place this year, company officials said, but the charitable side of the event will go on.

Canadian Pacific said that its holiday train will not travel across parts of Canada and the United States in 2020 due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the company plans on holding a virtual concert while attempting to provide donations to the local food banks along the train’s route in a time of increased need.

“COVID-19 has created many challenges for communities across our network and has only increased the need at local food banks and food shelves,” Keith Creel, president and chief executive officer of the railway, said, in a statement. “It is our honor to continue to donate to communities across our network this year, even if the train itself will not run. The spirit of the Holiday Train program and the Christmas spirit will carry on this year through our virtual concert. We will have the Holiday Train rolling again spreading Christmas cheer as soon as it’s safe to do so!”

The events surrounding the holiday tradition have collected 4.8 million pounds of food donations in its 21 years of operation.

