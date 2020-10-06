Advertisement

Authorities identify victims in fatal Linn County crash

A grain-hauling semi-truck lays on its side on Covington Road, north of Gibney Road, on Monday, October 5, 2020. Law enforcement officials described the crash as a "fatality collision."
A grain-hauling semi-truck lays on its side on Covington Road, north of Gibney Road, on Monday, October 5, 2020. Law enforcement officials described the crash as a "fatality collision."(Courtesy: Linn County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials have released additional details of their investigation into a crash in rural Linn County that killed two people on Monday, including the names of the victims.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said that Jaymin Rathje, 17, of Palo, and Jacqueline Voelker, 27, of Palo, were killed in the crash. Douglas Yates, 61, of Palo, was seriously injured and is hospitalized at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.

Deputies said that a pickup truck driven by Rathje was traveling northbound on Covington Road, near the intersection with Gibney Road, while the grain-hauling semi-truck, operated by Yates, was traveling southbound. They believe that Rathje’s pickup crossed the centerline and collided with the semi nearly head-on. The collision caused the semi and its trailer to flip on its side, striking a car they believe was driven by Voelker.

The semi and the car caught fire in the ditch, consuming both vehicles. Yates was able to be removed from the semi-tractor cab by passersby.

An investigation into the crash continues.

