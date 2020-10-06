Advertisement

Anamosa teen faces two charges of sexual abuse of a 13-year-old

Nicholas Bell, 19, of Anamosa.
Nicholas Bell, 19, of Anamosa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - A 13-year-old girl from Marion accused a 19-year-old from Anamosa of committing sex acts upon her on two separate occasions.

Officials said the child told them Nicholas Arden Bell, of Anamosa, committed sex acts upon her on at a Marion residence on August 2 and August 3. Investigators said Bell later admitted to committing the acts during questioning.

Bell faces two counts of sexual abuse.

