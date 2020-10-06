522 COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths reported in Iowa Tuesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health is reporting 522 more COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths in Iowa over the last 24 hours.

As of 10:30 a.m. on October 6, the state’s data is showing a total of 93,423 COVID-19 cases and 1,399 COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began.

A total of 3,259 tests were reported to have been conducted over the last 24 hours, making the total number of tests conducted 827,307 since the pandemic began.

There are currently a total of 413 patients hospitalized, with 61 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of those patients, 104 are in the ICU and 43 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 KCRG. All rights reserved.